Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase gives an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in the state as New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, left, listens during a news conference in the state Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M., Wednesday, April 15, 2020. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, Pool)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court is temporarily suspending consumer debt collection — such as garnishing wages or seizing assets — in response to the coronavirus pandemic and related economic downturn.

The court ordered the temporary suspension Friday in a new effort to alleviate economic hardship amid a surge in unemployment and uncertainties.

The decision took place as a COVID-19 outbreak continued to race Friday through privately run prison facilities for state and federal inmates in Otero County.

There have been 583 positive tests among inmates there.