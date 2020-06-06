SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court is temporarily suspending consumer debt collection — such as garnishing wages or seizing assets — in response to the coronavirus pandemic and related economic downturn.
The court ordered the temporary suspension Friday in a new effort to alleviate economic hardship amid a surge in unemployment and uncertainties.
The decision took place as a COVID-19 outbreak continued to race Friday through privately run prison facilities for state and federal inmates in Otero County.
There have been 583 positive tests among inmates there.