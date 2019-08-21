New Mexico suspect in fatal mobile home fire ordered held

by: Associated Press

Posted:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman accused of setting a mobile home fire that killed an 8-year-old girl has been ordered held until her trial.

KVIA-TV reports a state district judge ruled Monday that Jocelyn Ontiveros posed a danger and would remain in a county jail until her trial in November.

Investigators say Ontiveras set a Sunland Park mobile home on fire in December to kill a woman who was in a relationship with Ontiveros’ boyfriend.

Authorities say the fire killed the woman’s 8-year-old daughter and injured two other children.

The 30-year-old woman has been charged with arson with intent to commit a violent felony and child abuse resulting in death.

Her trial is now set for Nov. 8.

She has pleaded not guilty.

