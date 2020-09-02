New Mexico surpasses Colorado in per-capita virus cases

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials have reported 110 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight related deaths.

Tuesday’s coronavirus statistics show that Dona Ana County had the most new infections, with 32 cases.

Cumulative statewide deaths from the coronavirus now number 787.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Mexico has decreased over the past two weeks, going from 156 new cases per day on Aug. 17 to 127 new cases per day on Aug. 31.

That’s according to an analysis by The Associated Press of data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.