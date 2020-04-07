Breaking News
New Mexico Supreme Court upholds homicide conviction ruling

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (Alamogordo Daily News) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld a ruling convicting an Alamogordo man of fatally shooting his ex-wife and her boyfriend in 2015.

The Alamogordo Daily News reported that 39-year-old Terrick Thompkins was convicted in May 2018 of first-degree murder after fatally shooting 30-year-old Jessica Thompkins and her 33-year-old boyfriend Phillip Banka.

The Alamogordo Police Department says the shooting happened at a home in March 2015 after Terrick Thompkins lost custody of his two children to his ex-wife.

His attorney argued in court that Terrick Thompkins was a veteran and suffered from PTSD.

He filed an appeal in July 2018. The state Supreme Court rejected the appeal Monday.

