CURRY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Supreme Court upholds the convictions of a Curry County man for drug trafficking and other offenses after the ruling was originally overturned.

Back in 2017, the state court of appeals overturned the convictions of Mikel Martinez on grounds that police obtained their evidence through an improper investigative stop.

The state supreme court decided today that the evidence was taken lawfully.