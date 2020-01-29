New Mexico Supreme Court to hear arguments in energy case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A ruling from the New Mexico Supreme Court could determine how the state implements a landmark law that clears the way for the closure of a coal-fired power plant and sets goals for being carbon-free by 2045.
Oral arguments are scheduled Wednesday in Santa Fe. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration has argued that the Energy Transition Act passed last year is the law of the land and should apply to Public Service Co. of New Mexico’s application to close the San Juan Generating Station.
Questions were raised when regulators opted to consider a portion of the application as part of an ongoing case that was initiated before the law was enacted.