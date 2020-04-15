New Mexico Supreme Court sticks with in-person voting June 2

FILE–In this Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, file photograph, voters are encouraged to register to vote at a temporary location set up in the farmers’ market in the Santa Fe Railyard in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico’s Supreme Court is considering competing proposals to increase reliance on absentee balloting by mail in efforts to safeguarding public health and voting rights in the state’s June 2 primary. Oral arguments and a possible ruling were scheduled Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court ordered the state and local election authorities to distribute absentee ballot applications to all registered voters while rejecting a petition to scale back in-person voting in response to the coronavirus.

Tuesday’s decision by the Supreme court keeps in place in-person voting for the state’s June 2 primary and at early voting centers.

The pace of coronavirus infections in New Mexico is expected to peak in late May under current statistical modeling by state health officials.

That puts the pandemic on a collision course with the primary vote.

Democrats including the secretary of state wanted mail-in ballots sent out to all registered voters.