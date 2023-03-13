SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts announced Monday that the New Mexico Supreme Court ordered a district court to correct what they ruled was an illegal sentence by imposing possible lifetime parole, which they say is required by state law, regarding a case involving a Raton man.

According to a news release from the New Mexico Administrative Office of the Courts, Derrick Romero pleaded guilty in 2011 in Colfax County to one count of “second-degree criminal sexual penetration” and was sentenced to nine years in prison and two years on parole. Officials said part of the prison term was suspended and the court eventually amended the order, making it a parole period of five to 25 years without a hearing.

The release said that Romero challenged the longer requirement, with the district court at the time concluding that it “never had the jurisdiction to correct the illegal two-year parole sentence.” Prosecutors then appealed the decision to the Supreme Court.

In a unanimous opinion, the Supreme Court ruled that both prior parole periods were “illegal sentences” because “state law requires an ‘indeterminate period of supervised parole for not less than five years and up to the natural life of the sex offender’ for a conviction of second-degree criminal sexual penetration,” according to the release.

The court also ruled that Romero was entitled to withdraw his plea because “he was denied due process by not being advised of the potential for an indeterminate parole period when his sentence was changed by the district court.”

“The district court must conduct a new hearing to advise Romero of the potential lifetime parole sentence he faces and offer him the opportunity to withdraw his plea,” the release said.