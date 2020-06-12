New Mexico Supreme Court rules in cases involving people who fled unmarked police cars

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has made a new ruling involving people who fled from unmarked police vehicles.
The new ruling requires police to be wearing a uniform and driving a vehicle with appropriate visible markings.
It helped resolve two cases, one of which was in Curry County. In that case, The Supreme Court agreed that a man’s conviction should be reversed because the pursuing sheriff’s deputy was wearing civilian clothing rather than a uniform.
The deputy worked as an investigator and drove an unmarked SUV with flashing lights, but no lettering or law enforcement decals.
