New Mexico Super PAC forms with Massachusetts, oil ties

New Mexico

by: RUSSELL CONTRERAS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) —  A new Super PAC with ties to an oil trucking company owner who lives in the northern part of New Mexico has been formed to likely target candidates in a district in the southwestern part of the state.

Federal election records show that Butch Mathews, owner of the Farmington, New Mexico-based M & R Trucking company, recently filed documents for a super PAC called Citizens for a United New Mexico.

Records on the U.S. Federal Election Commission’s website list Mathews as treasurer of the Super PAC, which has a mailing address in Carlsbad, 460 miles (740.30 kilometers) away from Farmington.

It’s unclear which candidates the Super PAC will target.

