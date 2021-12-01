New Mexico suicide deaths increased in 2020

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Health said today that the state had a crude suicide rate of 24.6 deaths per 100,000 residents in 2020, which is 23% higher than the crude rate in 2010 (19.9 deaths per 100,000 residents.)

The NMDOH said today in a report that 520 New Mexico residents died by suicide in 2020, an increase of five suicides as compared to 2019. The state had the fourth-highest age-adjusted rate for suicide in the nation in 2019.

The Department of Health said it is working in many ways to implement strategies aiming to prevent suicides including:

Strengthen Economic Supports

Strengthen Access and Delivery of Suicide Care

Create Protective Environments

Promote Connectedness

Teach Coping and Problem-Solving Skills

Identify and Support People at Risk

Lessen Harms and Prevent Future risk

“The Department of Health is committed to a implementing a comprehensive approach to suicide prevention. Through collaboration with its sister agencies including the Human Services Department, we are committed to reducing these preventable deaths in all age groups in New Mexico,” said DOH/HSD Secretary Dr. David Scrase.

The NMDOH said it is working with partners throughout the state aiming to decrease the number of suicides in the state and is also promoting effective ways to prevent suicide among youth, including peer-based approaches in which youth gatekeepers seek assistance for peers who may be at increased risk for suicide.

According to the NMDOH, the most common means of suicide in 2020 were firearms (58%), suffocation/hangings (26%), and poisonings (10%). About half of individuals who died by suicide in 2020 were between the ages of 15 and 44. Furthermore, 26 of NM’s resident suicides occurred among children under 18 years of age in both 2020 and 2019. Individuals aged 55-64 years had a slight decrease in suicides from an age-specific rate of 28.5 deaths per 100,000 residents during 2019 to an age-specific rate of 22.5 deaths per 100,000 residents during 2020. Nearly four times as many males as females died by suicide in 2020. This is similar to the ratio between males and females in previous years.

The crude suicide rate for non-Hispanic whites decreased slightly from 33.0 deaths per 100,000 residents during 2019 to a crude rate of 31.5 deaths per 100,000 residents) during 2020. The southeast health region of NM had an increase in the crude suicide rate from rate 21.8 deaths per 100,000 residents during 2019 to 28.9 deaths per 100,000 residents during 2020. Conversely, the southwest health region had a decrease in suicides from 23.7 deaths per 100,000 residents during 2019 to 19.8 deaths per 100,000 residents during 2020. New Mexico counties with the highest crude suicide death rates in 2020 were San Juan, McKinley, and Bernalillo said the Department of Health

If you or someone you know may be feeling suicidal or would like to talk with someone who can help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741 741.