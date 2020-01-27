New Mexico State University suspends fraternity over hazing

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University has suspended a fraternity for five years after a student was injured in a shooting during an initiation event.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that Kappa Sigma fraternity held the November event at a campground in Cloudcroft.

One member has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and negligent use of a deadly weapon while intoxicated.

He told investigators he did not know the .40 caliber handgun was loaded when he shot the other student’s leg.

Officials say Kappa Sigma’s New Mexico State charter has been revoked and the organization banned from campus through 2024.