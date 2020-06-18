New Mexico State University releases plan for fall return

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University is rolling out plans for students, faculty and staff as they prepare to return to campus in the fall.

The document released this week outlines the steps the university will take to ensure what officials said would be a welcoming and functioning campus environment when classes begin Aug. 19.

University officials say the plan is a living document and can be updated as more is learned about the novel coronavirus and as best practices evolve.

The university planned a town hall for Thursday afternoon. The number of positive tests in New Mexico surpassed 10,000 on Wednesday.