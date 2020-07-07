New Mexico State University gets grant to map water rights

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University is working to digitize the state’s water rights database and develop maps that will help with management of limited groundwater and surface water resources.

The work is being funded with a grant from the Office of the State Engineer.

The completion date is set for later this year. Some of the maps being used by state agency are 100 years old and all are in paper format.

Associate geography professor Christopher Brown says proper management of New Mexico’s water resources is not only important to the economy, but also the quality of life of residents.