New Mexico State University announces likely faculty cuts

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University said there will likely be faculty cuts because of a reduced budget spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

University regents approved a 10.5% budget reduction to the main campus in July. University President John Floros says the school will evaluate each department and college separately.

Floros says he believes the university will be able to cut costs without furloughs or salary reductions.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that every department at the university must submit plans for a 6%, 9% and 12% budget cut to Floros by September.

The administration will announce their final decisions in October after reviewing the plans.