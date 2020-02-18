New Mexico State turns focus to fraternities, sororities

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University is starting a new initiative focused on the health, safety and well-being of students involved in fraternity and sorority life.

School officials say it’s based on a model used at large universities elsewhere.

NMSU Dean of Students Ann Goodman says the goal is to develop strategies and common guidelines for accountability and address challenges such as alcohol abuse, hazing, sexual harassment and sexual assault that have plagued fraternity and sorority communities across the country.

About 400 students belong to the eight fraternities and six sororities at New Mexico State University.