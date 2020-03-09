New Mexico State to drop intensive English program

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University is restructuring its international programs and will drop an intensive English program amid travel bans.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the school recently announced it will end its non-credit intensive English language offerings provided by the Center for English Language Programs.

The center will fold permanently on May 15.

New Mexico State has experienced recent years of decline in enrollment and revenue from tuition and research funds at the land grant university.

New Mexico State University Provost Carol Parker is moving to consolidate international and border initiatives, including the creation of a new interdisciplinary community of practice branded “Beyond Borders.”