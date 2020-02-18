New Mexico state senators back tuition-free college plan

by: MORGAN LEE

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Revisions to New Mexico’s budget plan would dial back average teacher raises and set aside money for the governor’s tuition-free college initiative.

The Senate spending bill released Tuesday increases general fund spending by $536 million for the fiscal year that starts on July 1.

Economists are anticipating a windfall linked mainly to oil production.

The Senate’s version of the budget increases spending on college scholarships by $32 million but slightly decreases teacher raises from the House’s plan.

The Senate plan is heading to a floor vote and then back to the House for consideration.

A budget is due to the governor by Thursday. 

