New Mexico state senator found guilty of drunken driving

In this photo taken Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, New Mexico state Sen. Richard Martinez, left, and on screen, watches a prior police body-camera video of himself during his trial on drunken driving charges at a state court in Santa Fe, N.M. Martinez has pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless driving and aggravated driving while intoxicated after a crash in June in which he rear ended a stopped car at a red light. Martinez’s attorney says he apparently hit his head in the car wreck and was dazed as he struggled with sobriety tests. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state Sen. Richard Martinez has been found guilty of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving in connection with a June car crash.

Judge Francis Mathew delivered the verdicts on misdemeanor charges against the former magistrate judge and prominent Democratic legislator in connection with a June 28 wreck in the community of Española.

Martinez’s car hit another vehicle that was stopped at a red traffic light, injuring Martinez and two people in the stationary vehicle.

Police say Martinez refused a blood-alcohol test after the crash. Police body-camera video showed Martinez fumbling over a field sobriety test.