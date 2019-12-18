New Mexico state senator found guilty of drunken driving

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state Sen. Richard Martinez has been found guilty of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving in connection with a June car crash.
Judge Francis Mathew delivered the verdicts on misdemeanor charges against the former magistrate judge and prominent Democratic legislator in connection with a June 28 wreck in the community of Española.
Martinez’s car hit another vehicle that was stopped at a red traffic light, injuring Martinez and two people in the stationary vehicle.
Police say Martinez refused a blood-alcohol test after the crash. Police body-camera video showed Martinez fumbling over a field sobriety test.