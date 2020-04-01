New Mexico state representative removed from ballot

SANTA FE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — A New Mexico district judge has ruled that Democratic state Rep. Patricio Ruiloba did not follow procedure in collecting petition signatures required to quality for the ballot.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Tuesday that Judge Joshua Allison ordered Bernalillo County and the state election officials not to include Ruiloba on the June 2 ballot.

The state representative was disqualified because he did not include his district number on his paperwork.

Allison says the state Supreme Court had previously ruled the district number is required to ensure voters signing the petition know whether they are qualified to sign.

Ruiloba has said he intends to file an appeal.