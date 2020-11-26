New Mexico State Police to establish DWI checkpoints in December

NEW MEXICO (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police have announced they will be conducting sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints throughout the state during December.

The announcement stated, “We are bringing awareness to these events in an effort to reduce alcohol related fatalities through continued media attention and intensive advertising. These checkpoints are helping to change society’s attitude about drinking and driving.”

Hundreds of lives, says the Department, could be saved each year if no driver made the decision to drink and drive.