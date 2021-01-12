New Mexico State Police seeking missing child, in danger

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police issued a Missing Endangered Juvenile Advisory for Angelique Romero and Lorenza Romero.

According to the police, Lorenza is the biological mother of Angelique. Both Angelique and Lorenza were last seen on Monday around 8:30 a.m., at 140 Long View Drive in White rock, NM.

The advisory describes Angelique as a 7-year-old female child, 4’5” tall, weighing 60 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Angelique was last seen wearing brown spandex leggings and a light lilac colored jacket.

Lorenza Romero is described as a 37-year-old female, 5’3” tall, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Lorenza has tattoos on her right hand, right calf, left arm and her back. It is unknown what Lorenza was last seen wearing.

Angelique Romero is missing and believed by police to be in danger if not found.

The New Mexico State Police asked that any information regarding this advisory call the State Police in Espanola at 505-425-6771 or 911.