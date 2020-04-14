New Mexico State Police seeking driver in fatal hit-and-run

ARTESIA, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say they are searching for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian last weekend near Artesia.

They say 39-year-old Jenio Berdoza of Roswell died in the hit-and-run Saturday night.

State Police say Berdoza was transported to a hospital in Artesia where he was pronounced dead by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Investigators say Berdoza apparently was walking on the roadway of U.S. Highway 82 and was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled.

State Police are hoping there was a witness to the crash, which remains under investigation.