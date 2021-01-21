New Mexico State Police searching for missing, endangered man

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police have released a Missing Endangered Advisory for Charles Martinez, 58.

Martinez is described as 5’11” tall, weighing 265 pounds, with brown/gray hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen on Jan. 18, wearing a light-colored t-shirt and gray pants, leaving his residence in a white 2008 Jeep Wrangler.

Police said Martinez was believed to have been headed for 31-mile road in Española.

Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico Missing Endangered Advisory is asked to contact Española Police Department at 505-747-6002.