New Mexico State Police searching for missing child

HERNANDEZ, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police have reported they are searching for Nevaeh Atencio, last seen leaving her home on US 84/285 in Hernandez, N.M. at around 8:15 p.m. last night.

Navaeh is described by police as a fifteen year old girl, 4’11”, 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black pants, brown snow boots, and a grey backpack.

via New Mexico State Police

Those with information on the whereabouts of Navaeh are asked to call the New Mexico State Police at 505-753-2277, option 1.