GALLUP, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico State Police is looking for a missing runaway teen last seen on Friday in Newcomb, N.M.

Perry Michael Ellerbe, 17, of Gallup, NM. is described as 6’1”, weighing 185 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair, according to police.

Ellerbe was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a grey shirt, and white shoes. Ellerbe’s way of travel and destination is not known and is considered a runaway according to police.

Anyone with information on Perry Michael Ellerbe is asked to call the New Mexico State Police at (505) 841-9256.