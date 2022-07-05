SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police announced Tuesday the results of its Combined Accident Reduction Effort operation over the Fourth of July weekend.

According to a news release, the goal of the operation was to increase safety on the roads and decrease the number of crashes with an increase of state police patrol presence from July 2 through July 4. This operation resulted in officers issuing more than 1,200 traffic citations and the arrest of 12 drunk drivers.

According to the release, the operation also resulted in the investigation of 10 crashes, none of which were reported as fatal. The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau also issued 74 commercial vehicle citations and conducted more than 70 commercial vehicle inspections.

“The safety of motorists is a top priority of the New Mexico State Police and officers will continue holiday travel operations throughout the year,” the release said. “We encourage the public to drive safely and obey all laws while traveling the motorways of New Mexico.”