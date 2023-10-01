STATEWIDE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico State Police announced that it joined law enforcement agencies nationwide in recognizing National Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week (NCPSAW), which occurred from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23.

According to officials, Throughout NCPSAW, the NMSP focused its efforts across the state on enforcing and educating drivers and passengers. NMSP reminded motorists about the critical importance of properly securing children in vehicles to prevent injuries and save lives.

During the week-long effort, officials stated that NMSP officers across the state issued over 230 citations for seatbelt violations, issued over 40 citations for child restraint/car seat violations, and inspected 28 car seats.

“The safety of our youngest passengers on the roadway is a priority for the New Mexico State Police,” said Troy Weisler, Chief of the NMSP. “Protecting our future means protecting our children today.”

Officials noted that the public can expect to see more operations like this one throughout the year all across New Mexico.