New Mexico State Police: Pampa man arrested after finding 21 pounds of meth in vehicle

GUADALUPE COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Pampa man is arrested after New Mexico State Police (NMSP) say they found 21 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle.

It happened on August 16, when NMSP said Edward Briley, 40, pulling into a sobriety checkpoint on US Highway 54 in Guadalupe County.

Officials said they learned that Briley did not have a driver’s license on him and had a felony armed and dangerous warrant for probation violation in Texas. NMSP arrested him for his outstanding warrant.

While searching the vehicle, officials said they found 21 pounds of methamphetamine.

Briley was booked into the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility and charged with Trafficking a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute 1stOffense, Felony.

This case remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.