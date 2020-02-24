New Mexico State Police Officer kills suspect in chase

DEMING, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a New Mexico State Police officer fatally shot a man who fired at police at the end of a chase.

The state police said the incident started at 4:15 p.m. Saturday when state police officers, with help from the Lima County Sheriff’s Office, pursued a man in a red minivan who was believed to have violated an order of protection.

The agency said the man drove into a berm, leading his car to get stuck, the agency said.

The man then ran off with a shotgun and fired a shot toward a sheriff’s deputy, hitting the deputy’s vehicle.

The agency said a state police officer fired at the man at least once. The man died at the scene.