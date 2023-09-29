N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico State Police released information on its National Child Passenger Safety Awareness Week operation which took place from Sept. 17-23 and saw several citations being issued during the week.

Officials detailed that during the week New Mexico State Police reminded drivers about the importance of securing children passengers in vehicles to prevent injuries and save lives.

State police issued more than 230 citations for “Seatbelt Violations,” more than 40 citations for “Child Restraint/Car Seat” violations, and inspected 28 car seats, according to officials.

“The safety of our youngest passengers on the roadway is a priority for the New Mexico State Police,” said Troy Weisler, Chief of the New Mexico State Police. “Protecting our future means protecting our children today.”

Officials noted that police will continue to enforce these operations across the state this year.