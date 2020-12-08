New Mexico State Police searching for missing 14-year-old

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police announced a Missing Runaway Advisory for 14-year-old Nicholas Hernandez.

The Department says Nicholas Hernandez is 4’3”, 97 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

via New Mexico State Police

Police say he was last seen at his residence in Santa Clara, N.M., a small community in Grant County east of Silver City, N.M. It is unknown what he is wearing, or how he is traveling.

Police continued that he is possibly headed to a family member’s house on the 4300 block of Dona Ana Road in Las Cruces, N.M.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Hernandez, the New Mexico State Police ask that you contact them at 575-382-2500 or dial 911.