New Mexico State Police is discouraging travel along I-40 from Santa Rosa to the ABQ Mountains

N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police said on their Facebook page that they are discouraging travel along I-40 from Santa Rosa to the ABQ East Mountains.
NMSP said multiple agencies are working crashes, and I-40 west is closed at Santa Rosa for weather related crashes at milepost 243.
NMSP said check nmroads.com for the latest road closure and conditions update.
