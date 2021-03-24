New Mexico State Police is discouraging travel along I-40 from Santa Rosa to the ABQ Mountains

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Mexico State Police to use Nixle_6516900403199689115

Courtesy of New Mexico State Police

N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police said on their Facebook page that they are discouraging travel along I-40 from Santa Rosa to the ABQ East Mountains.

NMSP said multiple agencies are working crashes, and I-40 west is closed at Santa Rosa for weather related crashes at milepost 243.

NMSP said check nmroads.com for the latest road closure and conditions update.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss