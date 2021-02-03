New Mexico State Police update on officer involved shooting in Las Vegas, New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – A release announced that on Jan. 18, New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called to investigate an Officer Involved Shooting involving a New Mexico State Police Officer in Las Vegas, NM. This incident, according to the report, resulted in an officer being placed on leave and one man being arrested.

The report states that On Jan. 18, New Mexico State Police officers were actively searching for a wanted man who had fled from a traffic stop involving a gray Honda a week prior in Las Vegas, NM. The male subject was identified as Shaun Kemp, 22, of Springer, NM.

At around 9:30 p.m., the report described a New Mexico State Police officer who was parked on Garfield Avenue in Las Vegas saw a gray Honda traveling south on Grand Avenue. The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop on the Honda, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.

The report stated that during the car chase, the officer the Honda failed to stop at several intersections before to turning onto Washington Avenue. The Honda continued to travel through multiple roads within the city, before turning onto Independence Road, where it came to a stop near the Farmway Feed store.

As the officer conducted a felony traffic stop, said the report, a passenger exited the vehicle and ran west down Independence Avenue. The passenger matched the description of Shaun Kemp.

The officer reported to have chased Kemp through an open field towards Las Vegas Middle School. During the foot pursuit, the report said the officer gave numerous verbal commands for Kemp to stop, which Kemp refused.

The report states that as Kemp was running, he brandished a firearm and fired at least one round towards the officer. Upon observing a muzzle flash and hearing a gunshot New Mexico State Police Officer Levi Lujan returned fire from his department issued firearm towards Kemp.

Kemp is reported to have successfully evaded the officer and fled the area. Kemp was not struck by gunfire.

The report said that on Jan. 30, Shaun Kemp turned himself in safely. Kemp was arrested without incident by the Raton Police Department in Raton, NM.

Kemp was booked into the Colfax County Detention Center, and was charged with two felony counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and two counts of Resisting, Evading and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

The report stated, “New Mexico State Police Officer Levi Lujan was placed on standard administrative leave. Officer Lujan has been employed with New Mexico State Police for approximately 1 year and 6 months. Upon completion of the State Police investigation this case will be forwarded to an assigned district attorney’s office for review.”