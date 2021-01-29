New Mexico State Police investigating shooting involving Los Lunas Police Department

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau announced that on Monday, it was called to investigate a police shooting involving the Los Lunas Police Department.

The report stated that on Monday at around 8:05 a.m., Los Lunas PD (LLPD) officers conducted a traffic stop on a blue Ford Expedition parked near the intersection of South Camelot Boulevard and Morris Road in Los Lunas, NM. As officers approached the Expedition, they reported to have seen a male subject armed with a handgun inside the vehicle.

The report said that the male subject refused to exit his vehicle and barricaded himself inside. A short time later, the male subject got out of his vehicle and ran west towards Interstate 25.

LLPD officers are reported to have chased the man across the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 25 to an open field. As additional LLPD officers and New Mexico State Police officers arrived to assist, the man fired at least one shot at the officers. LLPD officers returned fire, and are reported to have struck the man.

According to the announcement, Officers were able to take male subject into custody without further incident and give emergency aid until emergency personnel arrived. The man was transported by air to an area hospital in Albuquerque, NM where he is being treated for his injuries. Upon his release, the report said he will be facing criminal charges.

The release continues, “The identification of the male and officers involved will not be released until interviews are completed. No officers were injured during the incident. For the information regarding administrative actions on the officers, please contact the Los Lunas Police Department. This investigation remains active and is being led by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau. Upon completion of the investigation, this case will be given to the district attorney’s office for review.

When more information is available New Mexico State Police will send out an additional press release. “

This story will be updated as more information is released.