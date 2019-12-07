New Mexico State Police investigating fatal shooting at Tucumcari Pizza Hut

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Tucumcari Police is reporting one man is dead and the suspect is at a hospital in critical condition after a shooting at the Pizza Hut in Tucumcari.

Officers responded to reports of an active shooter at Pizza Hut at 9:15 Friday evening. Officers were informed that two individuals were involved and that one was in Pizza Hut, and one was in a parked vehicle in the parking lot.

After arriving, officers discovered one man had been shot and killed while working at Pizza Hut.

The suspected shooter was found a short distance away with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. After securing the surrounding parking lots, and the interior of the restaurant, officers determined that no other suspects were on scene.

The New Mexico State Police have taken over the investigation and it remains ongoing. The names of the individuals involved will not be released at this time out of respect for the families.

