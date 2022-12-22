Statewide, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) announced that they will be increasing patrols beginning Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 26.

According to an NMSP press release, police prepares for more drivers on the road by activating the nationwide Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE) initiative.

According to the release, police will be looking for drivers who violate the law, including those who are speeding, driving impaired, failing to wear a seat belt, texting, driving, and driving without insurance, among other traffic violations.

“As we prepare for the Christmas holiday, we want to remind every New Mexican of their duty to help keep our roadways safe,” said Tim Johnson, Chief of the New Mexico State Police. “Make safety a top priority, obey all traffic laws, don’t drive impaired, put down your phones while you’re behind the wheel, and look out for each other.”

Officials encourage drivers to make safety a top priority and remind drivers of tips: