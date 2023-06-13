CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police Uniform Bureau and Aircraft Section reported a two-day operation in Clovis in an effort to combat DWI and high crime in the area.

According to NMSP, a two-day operation from June 9 to June 10 resulted in 130 traffic citations issued, 18 arrests including 12 misdemeanor arrests, one DWI arrest, three felony arrests, and two drug-related arrests.

NMSP said the intent of the operation was to effort a law enforcement presence in what state police said was a high-crime area, enforce criminal and traffic laws, find wanted subjects, curb DWI, as well as effort building “positive relationships within the community.”

“As the New Mexico State Police, our mission is to serve all four corners of this great state and everywhere in between,” said Tim Johnson, New Mexico State Police Chief. “We will use every tool at our disposal to ensure our communities remain a safe and secure place to live for everyone.”