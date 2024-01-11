ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico State Police reports that it coordinated its second gun buyback on Jan. 6 in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Espanola and Farmington.

According to NMSP, 1,289 guns were collected from all four locations and 1,256 guns were brought back.

According to NMSP, people voluntarily and anonymously handed in unwanted firearms and received Visa gift cards in return. The buybacks are an effort by law enforcement to prevent unwanted guns from causing harm or being used to commit acts of violence.

Albuquerque collected 150 handguns and 422 rifles and/or shotguns.

Las Cruces collected 136 handguns and 307 rifles and/or shotguns.

Espanola collected 27 handguns and 64 rifles and/or shotguns.

Farmington collected 42 handguns and 108 rifles and/or shotguns.

33 guns were donated for the event.

New Mexico State Police did note that out of the 1,289 guns collected, 10 were reported as stolen.

“This was another proactive event where people could voluntarily turn in unwanted guns as a means to help minimize gun violence, reduce suicides, accidental deaths, and injuries where guns are involved. State Police is committed to safeguarding every community we serve, and as such, we will continue to utilize every resource we have to reduce gun violence.” said Troy Weisler, Chief of the New Mexico State Police.