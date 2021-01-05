New Mexico State Police catch Tucumcari car thief after chase on I-40

Tucumcari, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police (NMSP) report that Angelo Galvan, age 24, was caught in a stolen vehicle after a chase on I-40.

NMSP report on Jan. 5, at around 8 a.m. an advisory was issued by dispatch for officers to be on the lookout for a vehicle that had been stolen from a house in Tucumcari.

According to State Police, the stolen truck was last seen traveling on I-40, when agents encountered the stolen truck near milepost 311.

State Police report Galvan fled when officers attempted to stop the vehicle and led police on a chase exceeding speeds of 100 mph; Galvan drove recklessly, attempted to run other vehicles off of the road, and at one point struck another vehicle.

Officers were eventually able to disable the vehicle’s front tires though Galvan continued to flee.

Officers performed a PIT maneuver and ended the chase.

Galvan was then taken into custody without further incident NMSP said.

According to NMSP, Galvan is being charged and booked into the Guadalupe County Detention Center for Receiving and Transferring Stolen Vehicle, Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Fleeing A Law enforcement officer, and Criminal Damage to property.

NMSP said no injuries were reported during the incident, and the case is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau.