New Mexico State Police arrest suspect that fired shots at Alamogordo Police Sergeant

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Released by the New Mexico State Police, on Feb. 13 at around 11:48 a.m., the Alamogordo Police Department responded to a home on Stanford Avenue regarding a neighbor dispute.

The report states that when the sergeant arrived at the home, he met with the caller. As the sergeant interviewed the caller, he heard around four gunshots fired his direction from elsewhere on the street. The sergeant had the caller seek cover, and moved towards the home where the shots were fired.

The report stated that the sergeant saw a male subject, Nathan Contreras of Alamogordo, standing outside of the home armed with a handgun. The sergeant identified himself as a police officer and told Contreras to drop the gun.

Contreras, said the report, ignored the commands and fired around three more shots towards the sergeant. Contreras then barricaded himself inside the home.

The New Mexico State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team assumed control of the situation, said the report. After hours of negotiations, Contreras surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody without further incident.

Contreras was noted as booked into the Otero County Detention Center and was charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault (Use of a Deadly Weapon)

Aggravated Assault upon a Peace Officer

Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Device by a Felon

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Criminal Damage to Property

This investigation is noted as ongoing.