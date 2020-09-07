New Mexico State Police arrest man for Tucumcari homicide

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Tucumcari homicide.
It happened on Sept. 4 on the 1000 block of South Jackson in Tucumcari.
Joshua Braziel, 30, is charged with Murder in the 1st Degree and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
According to New Mexico State Police, Braziel was in a home with a woman, and a man, identified as Bryan Youman, 19.
NMSP said Braziel admitted he was in his room smoking meth earlier in the day before shooting Youman in the head.
During a search of the home, officials said they found several small baggies of methamphetamine, two more handguns, and a rifle with a homemade silencer.
Youman was taken to the hospital where he died.
Braziel was arrested later that day and booked into the Quay County Detention Center.
