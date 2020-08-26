New Mexico State Police arrest 2 suspects who allegedly fired shots at officer during Clovis chase

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people have been arrested after allegedly firing shots at a New Mexico State Police officer during a change.

It happened on Aug. 3, around 11:50 p.m. on State Road 465 in Clovis.

According to New Mexico State Police, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle before it fled, reaching speeds of 100 mph.

NMSP said the passenger was throwing objects out of the vehicle, and then turned into a cornfield near the intersection of Curry Road 6 and Curry Road K.

The two suspects ran from the vehicle.

NMSP said they found two handguns inside the vehicle, one of which had been reported stolen.

During an investigation, NMSP investigators said they learned the driver and passenger fired shots at the officer during the chase.

Agents were able to identify the driver as Joseph Leyva and the passenger as Patricio Gilman.



Courtesy: NMSP

On Aug. 6, agents and officers took Gilman into custody following a short foot chase after a traffic stop. He was booked into the Curry County Detention Center and charged with Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a Peace Officer, Felon in possession of a firearm, Conspiracy to commit Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon on a Peace Officer, and Resisting, Evading or Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer.

On Aug. 18, NMSP found Leyva at a home in Clovis. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Curry County Detention Center and charged with Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a Peace Officer, Aggravated fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer, Felon in possession of a firearm, Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon on a Peace Officer, Resisting, Evading or Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer, and Reckless Driving.

NMSP said 11 separate arrests were made on charges including Harboring/Aiding Leyva and Gilman among other charges. A total of five firearms were seized with two reported as stolen.

