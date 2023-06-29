SANTA FE (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police officials announced that they have partnered with the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) and the New Mexico Trucking Association (NMTA) aiming to make drivers aware of required lane travel for tractor-trailers.

According to a New Mexico State Police press release, on Saturday, New Mexico Senate Bill 102, Section 1. 66-7-376 NMSA 1978, will be into effect. Officials said the bill, “A truck tractor shall not be driven in the left lane of a roadway except under provisions as outlined by the bill. Failure to obey could result in a penalty assessment of $250 for the first and second offenses and $500 for the third offense.”

“One of the priorities of the New Mexico State Police is to keep our roadways safe for the general motoring public and commercial motor vehicle traffic,” said Troy Weisler, Chief of the New Mexico State Police. “We will continue to partner with NMDOT and the NMTA to accomplish that goal.”

Officials remind drivers of active law that encourages drivers to maintain in the right lane but this bill focuses on truck tractors.

For more information visit the New Mexico Trucking Association website.