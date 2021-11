SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Officials will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 3 p.m. on Nov. 3

David R. Scrase, M.D., Acting Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health, Deputy Secretary Laura Parajón, M.D., and Secretary Designate Kurt Steinhaus from the New Mexico Public Education Department, will host a remote news conference to provide an update on the state’s efforts to address COVID-19 said state officials.