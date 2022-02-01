SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are encouraging New Mexico residents to prepare for severe winter weather expected to begin Tuesday evening throughout the state.

According to a news release, the National Weather Service’s Albuquerque office has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 5 p.m. Tuesday through 12 p.m. Thursday. The combination of an upper-level storm system and an arctic airmass could lead to “the most widespread and severe winter weather conditions northern and central New Mexico has experienced this season.” In the eastern New Mexico region, officials said in the release said that the high Wednesday and Thursday will range from the teens to the mid-30’s.

“New Mexicans, especially those in northern parts of the state, should be prepared for heavy snowfall, cold temperatures, and potentially dangerous driving conditions,” Kelly Hamilton, the department’s deputy secretary, said in the release. “Our department, including the State Emergency Operations Center, is ready to support our local communities. And remember, you can monitor road conditions by dialing the New Mexico Road Advisory Hotline at 5-1-1.”

Officials are asking residents who experience power outages or other challenges because of the extreme weather to reach out to their city, county or tribal emergency managers. The American Red Cross can be reached at 800-842-7349.