New Mexico ‘State of the State’ to air this afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KAMR/KCIT) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will deliver a virtual State of the State address hosted by the New Mexico Legislature on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m. Central Standard Time.
The news conference will be streamed live on the governor’s Facebook page as well as on the Legislature’s website, https://www.nmlegis.gov and in this article.
