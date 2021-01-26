New Mexico ‘State of the State’ to air this afternoon

FILE – In this July 23, 2020, file photo, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives her weekly update on COVID-19 in New Mexico iin Santa Fe, N.M. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

NEW MEXICO (KAMR/KCIT) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will deliver a virtual State of the State address hosted by the New Mexico Legislature on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 1:30 p.m. Central Standard Time.

The news conference will be streamed live on the governor’s Facebook page as well as on the Legislature’s website, https://www.nmlegis.gov and in this article.