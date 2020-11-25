SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico state lawmakers approved a $330 million dollar bipartisan pandemic relief package which includes a direct payment of $1,200 to unemployed workers and up to $50,000 for certain businesses.
$194 million of that money will go to assist New Mexico’s unemployed, $100 million will go towards grants for small business, and included was funding for food banks and housing assistance.
The money will come from Cares Act Federal Funding.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Labor of Love: A local woman finds her passion during the pandemic
- New Mexico state lawmakers pass $330 million dollar pandemic relief package
- Border Democrats vow to hold Biden accountable on his pledge to not build ‘another foot of wall’
- It’s not December yet, but Elf on the Shelf 2020 is already very different
- World-renowned opera singer Renée Fleming using music to help those suffering from neurological disorders