New Mexico state lawmakers pass $330 million dollar pandemic relief package

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico state lawmakers approved a $330 million dollar bipartisan pandemic relief package which includes a direct payment of $1,200 to unemployed workers and up to $50,000 for certain businesses.

$194 million of that money will go to assist New Mexico’s unemployed, $100 million will go towards grants for small business, and included was funding for food banks and housing assistance.

The money will come from Cares Act Federal Funding.