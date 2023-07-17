SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s office announced that $75 million from the state’s fire fund will be distributed to departments around New Mexico, including 99 municipalities and 257 county stations. It is also accepting grant applications for funds that have not yet been distributed.

According to the announcement, the municipalities in New Mexico received $29,395,413 and 257 county stations received $40,765,656, with a total of $75,814,631 distributed for fiscal year 2024. Officials noted that the distribution was a 5.6% increase from fiscal year 2023.

From around the High Plains area, fire department distributions included:

Curry County – $494,342

Clovis – $840,931

Quay County – $982,242

Tucumcari – $316,659

Roosevelt County – $311,382

Portales – $276,979

Union County – $660,668

Clayton – $349,821

“The State Fire Marshal’s office is pleased to provide this vital funding to departments large and small across the state,” said State Fire Marshal Randy Varela, “I know that a well-funded and well-trained department is important for everyone’s safety and with this funding, we’re supporting operations, equipment and training at a record level.”

As noted by officials, the New Mexico Fire Fund is funded through a portion of insurance premiums. The first round of its distributions is based on ratings from the Insurance Services Office, while the funds that are not distributed in that first round are transferred to the Fire Protection Grant Fund.

The Fire Protection Grant Fund, according to published information from the New Mexico Fire Grant Council, “enables departments to advocate for specific projects and critical needs through a competitive grant process.”

The Fire Grant Fund will be accepting applications until Aug. 31, said officials, and more information about the applications and the fire grants can be found on the official website.