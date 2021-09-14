New Mexico State Fair releases discount days schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday, the New Mexico State Fair released its schedule of upcoming discounts to expect for the remainder of the fair.

Monday, September 13, 2021 – $2 admission all day; $25 ride wristbands

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 – Free admission for all active & retired military with valid ID; $5 admission and $20 ride wristbands

Wednesday, September 15, 2021 – $1 admission all day; All rides are $1, with a minimum purchase of 10 rides required. Get $5 off your PRCA Rodeo ticket with the promo code RODEO21.

Thursday, September 16, 2021 – $20 ride wristbands; GRAZE DAYS – from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., all food vendors across the fair will have a food item on sale for only $3. $12 adult (12 and up) admission, $8 child (5-12) and senior (65+) admission.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – Teacher appreciation weekend – all teachers will get into the Fair for free when they present their district-issued ID or a pay stub at the ticket booth.

Sunday, September 19, 2021 – Get $5 off your PRCA Rodeo ticket with promo code RODEO21